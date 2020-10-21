Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.10

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and traded as high as $120.78. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $119.09, with a volume of 12,705 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $95.92.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.