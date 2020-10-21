Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $192.56

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.56 and traded as high as $202.00. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund shares last traded at $200.25, with a volume of 150,332 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market cap of $334.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

