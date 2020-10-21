Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.24

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and traded as high as $44.00. Sector 10 shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 314 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56.

About Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

