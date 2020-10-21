Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of ARAV opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

