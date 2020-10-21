Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of ARAV opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aravive will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comparing ABCO Energy and Limbach
Comparing ABCO Energy and Limbach
Comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy
Comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.20
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.20
Sutton Harbour Group plc Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.22
Sutton Harbour Group plc Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.22
VGrab Communications Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36
VGrab Communications Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $893.69
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $893.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report