Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.43, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) Company Profile (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, an antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

