Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.29

Shares of Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $18.66. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 1,310 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The stock has a market cap of $476.57 million and a PE ratio of 28.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.88.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

