Agenus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 1,433 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 37.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 268,923 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 56.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 719,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Agenus by 39.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth $290,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comparing ABCO Energy and Limbach
Comparing ABCO Energy and Limbach
Comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy
Comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.20
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.20
Sutton Harbour Group plc Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.22
Sutton Harbour Group plc Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.22
VGrab Communications Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36
VGrab Communications Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $893.69
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $893.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report