Agenus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,879 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 1,433 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 37.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 268,923 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 56.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 719,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Agenus by 39.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth $290,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $759.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.