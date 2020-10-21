Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $42.36.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after acquiring an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

