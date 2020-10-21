Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

