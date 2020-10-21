Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

