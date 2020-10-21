Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts have commented on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
NASDAQ AMAL opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Amalgamated Bank Company Profile
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
