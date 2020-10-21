ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
ANSYS stock opened at $331.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.32 and a 200-day moving average of $293.92. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $357.92.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.75.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
