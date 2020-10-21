ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

ANSYS stock opened at $331.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.32 and a 200-day moving average of $293.92. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

