Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $0.96. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on TOLWF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.65 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

