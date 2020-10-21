GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDS. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a hold rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.22.

GDS opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDS has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.60 and a beta of 1.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in GDS by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in GDS by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

