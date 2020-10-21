GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins began coverage on GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GalianoGoldInc . from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on GalianoGoldInc . from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. GalianoGoldInc . currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of GAU stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42. GalianoGoldInc . has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GalianoGoldInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

