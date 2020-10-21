Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of FPI opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $199.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,727,924.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $129,560 over the last ninety days. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

