Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

