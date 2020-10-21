Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

