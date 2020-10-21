FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FANUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

