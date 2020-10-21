Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. 140166 increased their price objective on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Evertec presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.09. Evertec has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evertec in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 70.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec during the third quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

