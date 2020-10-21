Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

ETRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities cut Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.66.

Shares of NASDAQ ETRN opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,640 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,987,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,544,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,356,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,118 shares during the period.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

