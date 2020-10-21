Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $420.39 million, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

