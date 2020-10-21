Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

EQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE EQ opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

