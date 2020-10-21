Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

EQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE EQ opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comparing ABCO Energy and Limbach
Comparing ABCO Energy and Limbach
Comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy
Comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling and Patterson-UTI Energy
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.20
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.20
Sutton Harbour Group plc Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.22
Sutton Harbour Group plc Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.22
VGrab Communications Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36
VGrab Communications Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $893.69
Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $893.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report