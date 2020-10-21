eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. eMagin has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eMagin stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of eMagin at the end of the most recent quarter.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

