Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.39.

ELAN opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.84, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,059,000 after buying an additional 910,087 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,057,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,266 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

