Employers (NYSE:EIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Shares of EIG opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $917.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.14. Employers has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.18 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Employers will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Employers by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Employers by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

