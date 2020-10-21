Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

