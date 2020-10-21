Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

DLA stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35. Delta Apparel has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.45) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 63.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 99.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

