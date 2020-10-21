Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

BKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.07.

BKI opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 29.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

