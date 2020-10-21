Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

