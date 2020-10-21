Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

DQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Daqo New Energy from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Daqo New Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $241.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $243.64.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.70 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $239,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

