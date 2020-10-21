Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 220.50 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,388,075 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,952,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 686,830 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 277,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 271,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.