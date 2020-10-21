Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:CXP opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.