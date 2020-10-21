Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

BOCH stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Terence John Street purchased 8,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,660 shares of company stock worth $105,702. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 45.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 84.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

