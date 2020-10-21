Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

BOCH stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Terence John Street purchased 8,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 5,000 shares of Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,660 shares of company stock worth $105,702. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 45.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 84.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trican Well Service Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87
Trican Well Service Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87
GDS Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
GDS Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
GalianoGoldInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
GalianoGoldInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Farmland Partners Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Farmland Partners Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Ferro Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Ferro Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Flagstar Bancorp Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Flagstar Bancorp Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report