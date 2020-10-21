DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $845.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.2072 dividend. This is an increase from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DRDGOLD (DRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.