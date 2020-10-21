NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded NTT Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded NTT Docomo from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

DCMYY stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. NTT Docomo has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that NTT Docomo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NTT Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTT Docomo (DCMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.