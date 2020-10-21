Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Bright Mountain Media in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BMTM stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Bright Mountain Media has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 87.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

