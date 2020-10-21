DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt cut shares of DS Smith to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of DITHF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.