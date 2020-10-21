Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLI. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.67.

NYSE BLI opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trican Well Service Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87
Trican Well Service Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.87
GDS Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
GDS Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
GalianoGoldInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
GalianoGoldInc . Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Farmland Partners Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Farmland Partners Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Ferro Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Ferro Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Flagstar Bancorp Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Flagstar Bancorp Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report