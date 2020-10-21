Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLI. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.67.

NYSE BLI opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15.

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($4.06). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

