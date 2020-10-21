Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $348.26

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) (LON:FAS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.26 and traded as high as $370.00. Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L) shares last traded at $360.50, with a volume of 264,394 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 348.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.81. The company has a market capitalization of $256.18 million and a P/E ratio of -24.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -61.64%.

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

