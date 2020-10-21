Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.16

Shares of Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $10.17. Equitable Financial shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

Equitable Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans.

