goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.27

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and traded as high as $72.08. goeasy shares last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 49,029 shares traded.

GSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$150.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that goeasy Ltd will post 7.4499994 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

