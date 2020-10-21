Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (LON:AJG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $243.23

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd (LON:AJG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.23 and traded as high as $276.44. Atlantis Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at $272.50, with a volume of 96,498 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 243.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.

Get Atlantis Japan Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a GBX 2.17 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited aims to achieve long term capital growth through investment wholly or mainly in listed Japanese equities. The Company may invest up to 100% of its gross assets in companies quoted on any Japanese stock exchange, including the Tokyo Stock Exchange categorized as First Section, Second Section, JASDAQ, Mothers and Tokyo PRO, or the regional stock exchanges of Fukuoka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Osaka Securities Exchange.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantis Japan Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.