The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $140.03

Shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.03 and traded as high as $141.00. The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 473,438 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GYM shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 million and a PE ratio of -8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.56.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Gym Group plc will post 890.000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) news, insider Penny Hughes acquired 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,964.80 ($5,180.04). Also, insider John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £407,000 ($531,748.11). Insiders have bought 5,297 shares of company stock valued at $809,014 over the last quarter.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

