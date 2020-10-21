Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. Tengasco shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 11,614 shares changing hands.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Tengasco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

