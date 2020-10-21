U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.68

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and traded as high as $18.14. U.S. Global Jets ETF shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 3,819,854 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,569,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,729 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,845.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 63,065 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 70,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,854 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000.

