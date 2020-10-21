Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Keras Resources PLC (LON:KRS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Keras Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 8,709,653 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Keras Resources (LON:KRS)

Keras Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo. It also explores for cobalt and nickel deposits. The company was formerly known as Ferrex PLC and changed its name to Keras Resources Plc in December 2015.

