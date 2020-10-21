Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $213.95

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) (LON:CBP)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.95 and traded as low as $202.22. Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) shares last traded at $202.22, with a volume of 5,596 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 233.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Curtis Banks Group plc (CBP.L)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

