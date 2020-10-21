Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.42

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as low as $11.35. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 386,022 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,348,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 208,054 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $7,343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 100,892 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.