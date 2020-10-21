Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.38

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and traded as low as $19.60. Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 34,322 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $24.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 85.52 and a quick ratio of 57.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.95.

About Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM)

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

