Air Partner (LON:AIR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.77

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and traded as low as $60.61. Air Partner shares last traded at $61.89, with a volume of 77,714 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Air Partner in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Air Partner (LON:AIR)

Air Partner plc provides aviation charter, consulting, and training services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Jets, Private Jets, Freight, and Consulting & Training. The company provides commercial jet charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; and private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for business and leisure corporates, high net worth individuals, and governments.

